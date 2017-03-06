5 Botches, slip-ups, and outrageous moments from WWE Fastlane 2017

Tom Phillips is a dirty bird, New Day skeet on their ice cream, and Bayley whiffs two elbows!

WWE Fastlane 2017 was the final Pay-Per-View on the road to WrestleMania 33 and to say it was a tepid show would be an understatement. Not to discredit the likes of the Cruiserweight Championship Match, Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn, or even Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, but much of the rest of the night felt very off. There are plenty of reasons for what happened on the show to contribute to this but it might also be for what didn’t happen on the show.

Both The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar were speculated to make run-ins at some point during the night but neither ended up happening. Paul Heyman even showed up and hinted that his client might cause some devastation but of course he didn’t. Those would’ve been welcomed surprises but instead can now be filed away in the drawer of “ideas that could’ve made this show slightly better.”

As much as those non-appearances left a void for us, viewers, it’s now time to move on to the events that did happen. The following 5 entries are the botchiest and most outrageous moments from WWE Fastlane 2017, a show that failed to ignite the wrestling world with buzz.

5. Booker names the dirty bird

The outrageousness started just a few minutes into the pre-show. The panel kicked the discussion back to the social media lounge, a spot usually hosted by Tom Phillips. Not only was Tom Phillips not backstage hosting, but Booker T hilariously asked where the “Dirty Bird” was.

Of course the 5-time champ was referring to the unfortunate social media scandal that involved him allegedly cheating on a fiance. It’s surprising that he faced any actual punishment for these accusations but at least Charly Caruso is getting an opportunity for more screen time.