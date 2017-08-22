5 Botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments from WWE Raw (August 21st, 2017)

Watch Big Cass' injury from his Street Fight with Enzo Amore.

@MitchNickelson by Mitch Nickelson Top 5 / Top 10 22 Aug 2017, 11:36 IST

Big Cass landed awkwardly and suffered an unfortunate injury on Raw.

SummerSlam is promoted as the second-biggest show of WWE's calendar year. With that level of importance, it means that Brooklyn's Barclays Center received the honour of hosting many, many nights of in-ring action in a row. After Saturday's NXT event and Sunday's big pay-per-view, this capacity crowd began to reach the point of exhaustion during Raw.

With that exhaustion came a little bit of insanity. There were several times during the evening when those in the arena completely revolted against the action inside of the ring. Finn Balor experienced this during his match with Jason Jordan. A beach ball got knocked towards ringside, causing a couple of fans to get ejected from the show.

This negative crowd experience didn't make the countdown, but don't worry because two other moments just like it did. Like it or not, the audience at the Barclays Center made themselves part of the show on this Monday Night.

Joining the off-putting Brooklyn crowd is a rare promo slip up by The Miz as well as an injury that will certainly cause poor Big Cass to miss some time. All of these moments are among the botchiest and most outrageous of the night; without any further ado, here are the moments made the cut.

#5 The first wave of the night

WWE has already conditioned their audience to not care about the Cruiserweight division. During the middle of Raw, every single competitor in this 8-man tag match got the 'jobber entrance.'

That means that they were already in the ring when the show came back from commercial break. There was plenty of talent in this match, but who can blame the crowd when they're not given any story to accompany the action inside the ring?

This was at the point in the evening when Brooklyn first decided that they wanted to entertain themselves. A massive wave broke out, which can be seen behind the sub-205ers as they anticipated a hot tag.

It's a shame that this arena decided to not care because this was the same match that featured a massive Gran Metalik springboard moonsault as well as a Lumbar Check from Cedric Alexander that sent Tony Nese many feet high into the air.