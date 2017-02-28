5 Botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments from WWE Raw February 27th, 2017

CM Punk chants continue to plague the WWE during pivotal segments.

28 Feb 2017

This segment was great but there were others that had its issues

WWE Fastlane comes to us this coming Sunday and since that show involves only the Raw roster, this was an important go home Monday night show. Starting things off with what was done right by WWE, Samoa Joe and Cesaro put on a good match, while Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman had a contract signing that turned into a wild brawl.

The big men even broke the top turnbuckle, which isn’t something I’ve never seen done on purpose. Also, Kevin Owens as well as Triple H both demonstrated what stellar mic time looks like, so kudos to them.

As for the reason we’re here, there were the usual not-so-good moments from the night. A few of those included Akira Tozawa ungracefully attempting a Hurricanrana, Kevin Owens playing some jump rope with his tongue and Dana Brooke somehow turning a non-botch into one simply for taking social media way too seriously.

All of those and more lie ahead, so here are your 5 botchiest and most outrageous moments of the night...

#5 Kevin flubs his line

In the opening line of Kevin Owen’s retort to Bill Goldberg at the start of Raw, KO stumbled over his words before he even got going. Owens even poked fun at himself and Tweeted, “You’re welcome” to the Botchamania OG @maffewgregg on Twitter.

Despite this brief slip up of his line, KO played off of Goldberg rather well. He’s rebounded quickly and easily into a far more serious role now that his alliance with Chris Jericho is officially over.