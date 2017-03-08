5 Botches, slip-ups, and outrageous moments from WWE SmackDown Live (March 7th, 2017)

Both Shane McMahon and Becky Lynch have questionable memories and Natalya whiffs a kick!

@MitchNickelson by Mitch Nickelson Top 5 / Top 10 08 Mar 2017, 12:16 IST

Yup, this is now happening at WrestleMania.

SmackDown Live capped off a long three day stretch of live WWE shows that thankfully kept getting progressively better. Even though the main event scene has become a constant tweaking of the “No really, who’s facing Bray at Mania?” storyline, an excellent match closed out this episode to finally answer that question with certainty. Also on the show was some quality as always Miz heel work and a women’s tag match that was pretty solid. Overall, this was a good show.

Transitioning away from the good to what this article is really about, there were several moments worth dissecting in scrutinising detail. There were a couple of instances of less than accurate memories by Shane McMahon and Becky Lynch, a whiffed kick by Natalya, and an endearing tag team sequence that proves that we can all rise above hate once and for all.

So sit back, relax, and put on your favourite pair of jorts, fitted caps, and wristbands while snuggled up next to your fearless lady. It’s time for the 5 botchiest and most outrageous moments from this week of SmackDown Live.

5. Shane tells a fib

So Shane McMahon claimed that no superstar has ever abdicated their Royal Rumble privilege of main eventing WrestleMania before? That’s not exactly true.

In 1999, Shane’s own father Vince McMahon won that year’s, Royal Rumble. Since Corporate Rock had the title and Vince successfully screwed Steve Austin out of the win, he abdicated his future Mania Match. The Commissioner at the time, Shawn Michaels, then enacted a rule which awarded the spoils of the Royal Rumble to the first runner-up, the Texas Rattlesnake.

If that same rule would’ve been enacted this year after Randy told Bray Wyatt that he refused to face him at WrestleMania, the runner-up for this year would’ve been Roman Reigns. That would’ve been a fun turn of events.