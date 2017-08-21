5 Botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments from WWE SummerSlam 2017

Roman Reigns bloodied Braun Strowman with the steel steps.

@MitchNickelson by Mitch Nickelson Top 5 / Top 10 21 Aug 2017, 13:34 IST

Is that really the Heartbreak Kid dressed as a fast food mascot?!

WWE SummerSlam 2017, the alleged biggest party of the summer, is finally in the history books. It was a show that deserved a fair amount of praise thanks to an exciting main event, a couple of above average tag team matches, and a few other decent contests sprinkled throughout the card. If one had to edit it down to the length of a more typical pay-per-view and only included the good stuff, it would probably have been a really good card.

The ability to edit out the weak sections of the show didn't happen because it's a live broadcast. For those of us that watched the entire shindig, there were more than a few moments that were completely outrageous. From Shawn Michael's unannounced return to Enzo Amore's grand escape from his shark cage, there were a few odd moments on the show. They are about to be dissected as some sense is attempted to be made of it all.

Also ahead are a couple of moments from two of the better wrestling bouts of the night. The two spotlighted are moments of improvision that, assuming nobody was injured, added to the overall enjoyment of their respective matches.

5. The return of HBK... sort of

It seems like a horrible decision to bring the legendary Shawn Michaels onto the second biggest wrestling show of the year and not advertise him ahead of time. In fact, it's almost criminal to put his appearance on the pre-show. This all sounds like terrible business decisions on WWE's behalf until it's revealed what WWE actually did with him.

Shawn Michaels did not appear in the pre-taped portion of this KFC advertisement along with Mojo Rawley, Heath Slater, Becky Lynch, and several others. What he did do was come out to the arena in full Colonel Sanders garb to the confusion of every single person watching. He still used his WWE music and did all of his Heartbreak Kid mannerisms in an awkward way to make the sponsors happy.

This was all very strange, but it got people talking. That's probably good in the minds of the advertisers.