5 Botches you missed on Monday Night Raw (July 2, 2018)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.33K // 03 Jul 2018, 09:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

This week wasn't a great advert for the Women's Division

Extreme Rules is next weekend and the card is finally taking shape with a number of matches now announced for the show on July 15th. These matches continued to build this week, with the main event for the show still under wraps, this would be a perfect time for their top stars to stand out.

The penultimate episode of WWE Raw before the most extreme event of the year was one that didn't disappoint, but whilst the pay-per-view is still more than 13 days away, there are many superstars on the Raw roster who are already looking ahead to the next event which meant that they were unable to cover some of their smaller mistakes on this weeks show.

Here are some of the best botches that you probably missed on this weeks episode of Raw.

#5 The clothesline with no impact

Seth Rollins saved Roman Reigns from a two-on-one assault

It's easy to imagine that Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre had a sequence worked out for when he made his way to the ring to save Roman Reigns from a two on one beatdown. But when the two men actually collided in the ring on Raw, it seemed as though they got in each other's way and Rollins ended up throwing the worst clothesline at McIntyre before landing a kick and knocking him out of the ring.

That was a terrible attempt at a clothesline!! pic.twitter.com/ge5uOV4wca — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) July 3, 2018

Rollins isn't someone who botches in the ring very often, but it was obvious that both men were looking for a move and they cancelled each other out which left a few seconds where both stars paused before they could move on. Rollins was able to cover well but the clothesline had such little impact and the fact that McIntyre didn't sell it made it that obvious that something had gone wrong.