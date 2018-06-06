5 botches you missed on this week's SmackDown Live

This week's episode of SmackDown Live was noteworthy for all the wrong reasons.

Phillipa Marie ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 07:41 IST 8.84K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It wasn't a very Happy Rusev Day for Lana this week

It was the penultimate episode of Smackdown Live before Money In The Bank, but while there were many stars who decided to step up their game ahead of the historic event, there were a few others who were definitely having an off day.

There is still one more week of wrestling action before Money In The Bank takes place next weekend, but it's going to be hard for many fans to forget some of the botches that took place this week on Smackdown Live. Here are five botches that you probably missed this week on Smackdown Live.

#5. Is Bayley in the Money in the Bank ladder match?

Natalya is in the Money in the Bank match, not Bayley.

It wasn't just the superstars who were having a bad day this week on Smackdown Live since Corey Graves accidentally stated that Bayley was in the Money In The Bank ladder match instead of Natalya. The Saviour of Misbehaviour apologized and reiterated that it was The Queen on Harts that was in the match despite suffering an injury last night on Raw, but Bayley decided to take to Twitter to show that she had heard what Graves said and was still heartbroken that she wasn't able to make history with the eight women who were able to qualify.

Tom Phillips later revealed that Lana and Rusev were looking to become the first ever Mrs. and Mrs. Money in the Bank before he was corrected by Corey, who reminded him that Rusev would be Mr. Money in the Bank.