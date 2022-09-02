5 British WWE Superstars who surprisingly don't have a match at Clash at the Castle 

WWE is set to present its first stadium show, Clash at the Castle from the United Kingdom, Cardiff, Wales, in three decades.

Several British stars have been pushed into high-profile matches ahead of the show, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Finn Balor. WWE has ensured that there is more attention than usual on the stars from across the pond. It is worth noting that there are several names from the main roster who have been omitted from the show.

The following list looks at just five current main roster WWE Superstars who will not be part of Clash at the Castle.

#5. Ridge Holland

Ridge Holland is one of the newer British stars on the main roster, but he is someone who will be able to represent his country by being a part of Clash at the Castle even if he isn't wrestling.

Holland will be in Sheamus' corner when he takes on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on Saturday night, but unless the match is drastically changed, he won't be wrestling himself.

It perhaps would have made more sense to allow Holland to tag with Sheamus and Butch as part of a six-man tag match or at least put Butch and Holland in a tag team match further down the card. Instead, WWE made the decision to have two popular British stars as back up for Sheamus on the night.

#4. Butch/Pete Dunne

Former NXT United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne is one of the most popular British stars. Dunne has been teasing a return to his former character at Clash at the Castle, which excited several fans since his Butch character hasn't had the desired effect on his career.

Dunne was known as The Bruiserweight throughout his career in NXT UK and many fans have pushed to see his return. Whilst he will be part of this weekend's show, much like Ridge Holland, he isn't expected to wrestle unless he turns on his current group to become Pete Dunne once again and an impromptu match is announced.

#3. Doudrop

Doudrop was known as both Piper Niven and Viper throughout her early career and made quite an impact on the British Independent Circuit. There was a belief that Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. would be in the final of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament and that would then be held at Clash at the Castle, but that isn't the case.

Instead, the two women will be part of Worlds Collide on Sunday night which will also be streamed from the United Kingdom. The Women's Tag Team Championship final instead took place this past week on RAW which Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah won.

#2. Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H., who was known as Nikki Cross throughout her career in NXT and for much of her stint on the main roster, also won't be part of WWE's Clash at the Castle event. The Scottish star made a name for herself in the United Kingdom ahead of her move to WWE and many fans were excited to see her make her return.

Much like Doudrop, there was a belief that the duo would be in the Tag Team Championship final, but instead, they were sent to NXT where they will compete for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships at Worlds Collide.

#1. WWE Star Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is an interesting name who has missed out on the show since she is easily considered to be one of the biggest stars in the company. Lynch was part of the Women's Championship picture before Bayley made her return to the company and the Champion was pushed into a feud with the returning duo.

Seth Rollins will be part of the show as he battles Matt Riddle, so Lynch is expected to make the trip to the United Kingdom to support her husband. Given the injury that she suffered back at SummerSlam, it wasn't possible for Lynch to be added to the card.

