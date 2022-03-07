5 Brock Lesnar dream matches that will likely never happen in WWE

Brock Lesnar is arguably the most dominant superstar to step foot inside the squared circle. There is hardly anyone else who owns the ring like Lesnar does.

The Beast Incarnate contests a handful of matches each year, and thus every match of his is worth a watch. Fans always have expectations regarding who Lesnar should feud against during his limited appearances.

WWE has heard fans' demands on several occasions when it comes to Lesnar's opponents. The Beast recently competed against Bobby Lashley in a much-awaited dream match at Royal Rumble 2022.

A few dream matches for the WWE Champion are still possible before he finally hangs up his boots. Some of these notable opponents include Edge, Gunther & Bron Breakker. Meanwhile, there are also a few matchups that are nothing but far-fetched dreams.

On our list, we will focus on five Brock Lesnar dream matches that may never happen in WWE.

#5 in our list of Brock Lesnar dream matches that will likely never happen- Against Stone Cold Steve Austin

Lesnar confronting Stone Cold

Brock Lesnar vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin is a dream match that was extremely close to coming to life. The two superstars were meant to lock horns during Lesnar's rookie year.

But the Texas Rattlesnake reportedly didn't want to face The Beast Incarnate in a random match without a buildup. The Hall of Famer would even walk out of WWE because of the fallout.

The match has since remained a dream for fans and has never really come to fruition. The Toughest SOB is rumored to be returning for a while now. Even if that happens, it may be a one-off contest and that too against Kevin Owens and not Lesnar.

Both Lesnar and Austin have expressed their wish to face each other on different occasions, but it seems like the match may never happen.

#4. We may never watch Shawn Michaels take a trip to Suplex City

Lesnar locking Michaels into the Kimura lock.

Brock Lesnar is one of the best superstars in terms of delivering moves, and Shawn Michaels is one of the best at selling them. Such a matchup sounds like an instant classic.

Sadly, the two superstars never locked horns. Fans had huge expectations when HBK and Lesnar shared a ring during the latter's feud with Triple H.

Brock Lesnar delivered a Kimura Lock to Michaels, which was the perfect way to set up their feud. However, HBK was instead announced as injured and appeared at WrestleMania XXIX to assist Triple H, where he again had to face the fury of Lesnar.

#3. Keith Lee and Brock Lesnar may never cross paths again

Brock Lesnar was displaying one of the most dominant performances of all time during the Royal Rumble in 2020 when Keith Lee entered at number 13. Lesnar's reaction to his size was worth a watch.

Fans wished for a match between these two behemoths right then. Unfortunately, it never happened. Unlike other names on the list, both Brock Lesnar and Keith Lee are still active superstars and have a few years of wrestling left inside them.

The only concern is that Lesnar and Lee work on rival brands. Since Lee recently joined AEW, it may be a while before we see him anywhere besides Tony Khan's company. We never don't know whether Lesnar would be wrestling at the time or not.

#2. The Beast vs. The Icon was a match fans never got and never will

The Vigilante Sting.

The characters of Brock Lesnar and Sting are nowhere near the same. Lesnar is a dominant Beast, whereas Sting seems more of an unnatural being.

It would be great to see the two superstars facing off. Although the result will certainly be in the favor of The Beast Incarnate, The Icon is a superstar who may give Lesnar a run for his money. 2015 was the only year this match could've happened but Lesnar was busy in a spectacular feud against The Undertaker while Sting took on The Authority.

However, this dream match may never happen because Sting too is in WWE's rival promotion AEW. Considering his age, it may be his last stint as a wrestler.

#1. Fans want to see Batista vs. Brock Lesnar but may never be able to do so

Batista vs. Brock Lesnar has always been the biggest dream match for The Beast Incarnate and The Animal's fans. Both superstars debuted in WWE at almost the same time and also had extremely similar physiques. Thus, it is surprising that the two superstars never squared off on the main roster.

Although Lesnar and Batista have had a match at Ohio Valley Wrestling, a developmental brand, fans are yet to watch them lock horns in a televised WWE match. As Batista retired from wrestling after his match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35, we may never see this contest take place.

However, unlike Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels, fans won't complain about Batista returning once for a match against the WWE Champion because Batista still looks like a considerable threat to Lesnar.

