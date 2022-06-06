WATCH: Most brutal WWE Hell in a Cell matches of all time

Hell In a Cell match is one of the most anticipated contests throughout WWE programming. As the name suggests, anything and everything goes inside the devilish structure with no competitor able to run out of the match.

The structure has seen some of the most brutal matches in wrestling history. From breaking bodies in half to scary bloodbaths, you can expect the unexpected inside this hell. Watch the video in its entirety to recall everything about the five most brutal matches inside the structure.

These are some of the most horrific Hell in a Cell matches in WWE history

The five matches we have chosen for our video above are:

6-Man Hell In A Cell match - Armageddon 2000

The Undertaker vs. Triple H - WWE WrestleMania 28

Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker - Badd Blood: In Your House 1997

Triple H vs. Cactus Jack - No Way Out 2000

The Undertaker vs. Mankind - King of the Ring 1998

Which of these matches do you think was more brutal than the others? Do let us know in the comments section below.

