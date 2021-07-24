5 challengers for Apollo Crews' WWE Intercontinental Title

WWE's current Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews wasn't featured at Money in the Bank and didn't defend his title against anyone at the event. This was mostly because the few worthy competitors for Crews' title participated in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

However, on this week's SmackDown, WWE held a segment where Apollo Crews confronted Mr. Money in the Bank, Big E. This led to other WWE Superstars coming out and an eventual, inevitable, brawl.

It seems that Crews now has some direction again in WWE and there are a handful of superstars who can step up to him (and try to step up to Commander Azeez).

Here are five challengers for Apollo Crews' WWE Intercontinental Title:

#5. King Nakamura wants the gold from Apollo Crews

The King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura has arrived. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4nyxILqVrq — Jiminy Scruff: Fully Vaccinated (#StopAAPIHate) (@jshaggy1983) July 24, 2021

King Nakamura and his trusty companion, Rick Boogs, were part of the brawl that erupted when everyone interrupted Big E's Money in the Bank briefcase speech. It makes sense that the Japanese star might be after more gold.

Nakamura recently won the crown and the title 'King' by defeating former King of the Ring winner Baron Corbin. But being a 'King' in WWE isn't that big a deal. It's certainly not as big a deal as being Intercontinental Champion and 'King' at the same time!

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry