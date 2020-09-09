5 Challengers for Finn Balor’s WWE NXT Championship

In the grueling Fatal 4-Way Iron Man Match between Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, and Finn Balor on WWE NXT Super Tuesday last week, a new NXT Champion was not crowned. A tie between Cole and Balor led to another match being held between the two men on this week’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday. And the match between the two longest-reigning NXT Champions was worth the wait.

The two men put on a great show, but it was The Prince of NXT who was able to shoot down Cole and become a 2-time NXT Champion.

Now that Balor is the new NXT Champion, we will see several top competitors emerge who will want a shot at the NXT Championship.

With that in mind, we will look at the five NXT Superstars who could target Balor for the NXT Championship, until Karrion Kross returns for the title he never lost.

#5 KUSHIDA could aim for the NXT Championship

KUSHIDA has been trying to find his footing in WWE NXT for some time now, but it seems like he has a lot more to do to get on track. After targeting NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER, he impressed the WWE Universe with his in-ring prowess, but failed to carry the momentum.

We’ve seen KUSHIDA become a part of several tournaments to crown new Champions or #1 contenders, but he has failed to reach the finals on each occasion. However, with a smaller Superstar holding the NXT Championship, this could be KUSHIDA’s chance as he generally works better with men his own size.

KUSHIDA is currently in a rivalry with the returning Velveteen Dream, and if he manages to defeat The Dream in this rivalry, then we may see him progress to the top of the NXT roster and challenge The Prince for the NXT Championship.

While the Japanese Superstar has a long way to go, he could turn out to be a great initial opponent for Balor who will need some warm-up competition to kickstart his new reign. Balor vs KUSHIDA could be the fresh rivalry WWE NXT has been looking for.