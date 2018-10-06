5 challengers for the WWE NXT North American championship

The One and Only is now facing huge competition as the current NXT North American champion.

NXT's newest championship is the North American championship, and its current champion is ‘The One and Only,' Ricochet.

Since his arrival, it has been the goal of Ricochet to show the NXT fanbase that he is everything that he says he is. The NXT North American championship seems to be intended to be the equivalent of the Intercontinental and United States championships on Raw and Smackdown Live respectively.

Bearing that in mind, Ricochet's potential challengers may be those that are not necessarily considered a threat to the NXT championship just yet but are of such quality that it is impossible to deny them a championship match.

Who currently stands to contend for the championship, or even win the title from Ricochet? Here are five challengers for Ricochet's NXT North American Championship.

#5 Pete Dunne

We saw a title versus title match between them but what would happen if only the NXT North American championship was on the line?

This addition may surprise some, but after some consideration, it makes sense why the champion of the United Kingdom would contend for a title that represents a different continent.

A major factor is that there have been a number of altercations between Dunne and the other members of the Undisputed Era, including his former teammate Roderick Strong.

So there is a clear reason for him to pursue Ricochet and his title. Fans have seen just how talented Dunne is and how competitive his matches are.

Whether he plays by the rules or not, he has made it clear that he doesn't care who stands in his way and will do just about anything to win.

A Dunne/Ricochet match would be an impressive display of striking and submission maneuvers, with anything being possible.

Dunne's scowl and tough as nails persona clearly clashes with the brash and confident nature of Ricochet, leading to not just a great match but an incredible lead up to their contest with one another.

