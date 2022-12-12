5 challengers for The New Day across all three brands

The New Day's appearance on NXT a few days ago was shocking enough, but the real stunner came when they defeated Pretty Deadly on the recent Deadline show. In doing so, they won the NXT Tag Team Championships in one of the most pleasing results of the year.

When it comes to tag team wrestling, The New Day sits in the elite tier. They have accomplished almost everything as a team. Winning the NXT Tag Team Championships is but another feather in the cap. However, they will only be too aware that it's one thing to win titles; another ballgame altogether is to defend them.

Due to their status as the main roster team and as champions in NXT, we set our eyes on five tag teams who could challenge The New Day in the near future.

#5 On our list of challengers for The New Day across all three brands: The O.C.

The O.C. returned to WWE to aid AJ Styles in his battle against Judgment Day. Fans expected them to do big things immediately, but that hasn't materialized yet. What will be huge is their facing The New Day in the coming weeks.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson collided with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods during their first stint in WWE. They should face each other again, especially considering how the Good Brothers have appeared on NXT this year. A match between two top teams like New Day and The O.C. would be high-profile wrestling at its finest.

#4 Pretty Deadly

Tommaso Ciampa @CiampaWWE I’m 100% bias. But New Day vs Pretty Deadly is the most fun I’ve had watching a tag team match in a long time. #NXTDeadline I’m 100% bias. But New Day vs Pretty Deadly is the most fun I’ve had watching a tag team match in a long time. #NXTDeadline 🖤💛

The New Day challenging Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Championships was a great decision by Triple H and the creative team. This resulted in a great match at NXT Deadline, so who's to say there can't be a rematch down the line?

If Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are not going to remain in NXT for long, then it makes sense for someone to dethrone them before they return to the main roster. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson are the perfect candidates to fight them again. Their promo battles and in-ring work could make for some solid television.

#3 Imperium

With The Brawling Brutes taking a huge defeat at Survivor Series WarGames, Imperium is now arguably the top non-Bloodline faction in WWE. They have an undefeated champion in Gunther flanked by two great sidekicks in Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

With Gunther reigning as the Intercontinental Champion, it is time for Kaiser and Vinci to level up. They could set about being champions and focus on the NXT Tag Team Titles, which they have won before. Targeting The New Day would make for a great storyline and would help the two men take the next step in their main roster careers.

#2 The Street Profits

The Street Profits are arguably the most talented tag team in WWE without titles to show for it at this moment in time. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have elite in-ring work, great promo skills, and an epic connection with the audience. With their shot at The Usos in the past, they should look to target The New Day for their newly-won titles.

Like Dawkins and Ford, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are also babyfaces in their own right. All four men could contest classics with the latter's NXT Tag Team Championships on the line. That, as the Profits say, would give them the smoke they always seem to want.

#1 The Usos

We are convinced that The Bloodline are kleptomaniacs. They continue to go after every gold in WWE and currently hold four titles on the main roster. The Usos are the kings of the tag team division, having the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships in their grasp.

What is stopping Jimmy and Jey Uso from going for the trifecta and seeking out The New Day's NXT Tag Team Championships? They recently beat them in a high-stakes title match, so it's safe to say Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods must be itching for payback. Throw in the long and storied history between the two teams, and you have a storyline that could become the biggest thing in tag team wrestling.

Usos versus New Day for all three sets of titles would be a match of epic hype. Give them the right time, and they will make sure that they weave an all-timer of a showdown.

