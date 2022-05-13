5 Challengers for WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

At the 2022 Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey returned to the squared circle by entering the Women's Royal Rumble match. It was the first time she had competed in the ring since WrestleMania 37 in April 2019.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet won the over-the-top rope battle by eliminating SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The former UFC star went on to face The Queen at WrestleMania 38. However, the match ended in controversial circumstances when the referee was inadvertently knocked down.

Fast forward to WrestleMania Backlash, and an I Quit Match settled the war between the two arch-rivals. Ronda locked in an Armbar - using a steel chair to apply further pressure - and forced Charlotte to say "I quit" to win the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time in her career.

Now, with The Queen ruled out of action indefinitely due to a storyline injury sustained in the match, it's time for a new challenger to emerge. With that being said, let's take a look at five potential challengers for SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

#5. SmackDown newcomer Raquel Rodriguez could earn a championship opportunity

The NXT Universe is fully familiar with Raquel Rodriguez, but the WWE Universe is still intrigued to see what the SmackDown newcomer can bring to the table in the long run.

Making an immediate impression following her successful in-ring debut, the former NXT Women's Champion could fight her way to become the new No.1 contender for the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Given Rodriguez stands at 6'0" tall, it would provide a fascinating challenge for Ronda Rousey. It would also be a great way to establish Rodriguez as a top face on the main roster.

#4. Naomi may now challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title with Sonya Deville no longer a WWE Official

Naomi making her entrance with Sasha Bank at WrestleMania 38

The last time Naomi challenged for the SmackDown Women's Championship, she was repeatedly tormented by power-hungry WWE Official Sonya Deville. It ultimately saw The Glow screwed out of every opportunity.

However, Sonya is no longer in a position of authority. That means that now could be the right time for one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions to step up and provide a challenge for the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

#3. Sasha Banks could be the best challenger for the title

"The Boss" Sasha Banks making her entrance

We've seen Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks tangle one-on-one once before at the Royal Rumble event in 2019. Circumstances are a little different now, and a lengthy feud could just be what's needed for The Boss.

Although Banks is currently a Women's Tag Team Champion with Naomi, being a singles competitor and challenging in the main event scene is exactly where the five-time RAW Women's Champion belongs.

#2. Ronda Rousey's close friend Shayna Baszler may challenge her for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey talking with Shayna Baszler backstage

This could be considered a dream match in many ways, with Ronda and Shayna Baszler being extremely close friends. The two superstars are part of the famous Four Horsewomen in mixed martial arts, alongside Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

A rivalry between the two could be ultra-personal. Adding realism to a storyline is usually when the best television in WWE is produced, and in this instance, it's a narrative that can be drawn out over the next few months.

#1. Bayley could make a surpise return

Bayley has been absent from WWE programming since July 2021. The former SmackDown Women's Champion suffered an ACL injury whilst training at the Performance Center and was ruled out for approximately nine months.

Her return is due any time now, and there is a wide open path for it regarding the SmackDown Women's Championship. Bayley could easily look to pick up where she left off and challenge for the blue brand's title once again. This would also allow her to return with her heel persona intact.

Who would you like to see challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship? Let us know in the comments section below!

