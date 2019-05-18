×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 changes Vince McMahon must make in WWE before Triple H takes over

Ishaan Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.18K   //    18 May 2019, 09:52 IST

These changes would help in the long term
These changes would help in the long term

Almost everyone in WWE is currently trying to find new ways to increase Raw and SmackDown’s viewership. The blue brand is continuously losing viewers and recently received its lowest viewership in WWE’s history. As per some rumours, Vince McMahon is not listening to anybody backstage and is doing what he wants to do. Even though he is trying his best to get better ratings, Raw and SmackDown are disappointing us every week and thus, losing viewers.

On the other hand, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is trying its best to serve what the fans want, and so far, things are looking great for them. Although they haven’t done any shows yet, fans believe that the new wrestling promotion will outperform WWE in terms of quality wrestling. Vince is now in a similar situation he faced 20 years ago against WCW when, with a few changes in WWE’s product, he won Monday Night Wars. Here are five more changes Vince McMahon must make to WWE before Triple H takes over.

#5 Sign fewer talents but focus more on them


WWE needs to sign less people and put all t focus on them
WWE needs to sign less people and put all the focus on them

WWE is signing new wrestlers every now and then to find the perfect wrestler that matches their product. Although this quest has benefitted them a lot, it has also become a problem for them now.

More talents mean more competition. At the moment, WWE isn’t competing with any other promotion, but their Superstars are clashing with each other, both in the storyline and real life. Everyone wants to be the top player in this game, but due to WWE’s diverse roster, it isn’t possible.

As of now, multiple Superstars are struggling to even appear on television, and it’s why some of them are upset at WWE. However, Vince McMahon could easily avoid this issue by signing fewer talents but using them correctly. The Revival, for instance, is a great tag team but WWE isn’t booking them properly. Similarly, credible talents like Luke Harper and EC3 aren’t getting much television time.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Triple H Vince McMahon
Advertisement
3 Mistakes Triple H could make when he takes over WWE from Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
6 positive changes Triple H will bring in WWE when he takes over
RELATED STORY
5 things which Triple H will change if he takes over from Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Triple H will push once Vince McMahon steps down
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Vince McMahon Won’t Let Triple H Take Over Anytime Soon
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H likes tweet blaming Vince McMahon for low ratings
RELATED STORY
Why the WWE may not change under the leadership of Triple H
RELATED STORY
6 Things That Will Happen When Triple H Takes Over WWE
RELATED STORY
5 WWE superstars who will benefit from Vince McMahon leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest reasons why Triple H is frustrated with Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us