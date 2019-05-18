5 changes Vince McMahon must make in WWE before Triple H takes over

These changes would help in the long term

Almost everyone in WWE is currently trying to find new ways to increase Raw and SmackDown’s viewership. The blue brand is continuously losing viewers and recently received its lowest viewership in WWE’s history. As per some rumours, Vince McMahon is not listening to anybody backstage and is doing what he wants to do. Even though he is trying his best to get better ratings, Raw and SmackDown are disappointing us every week and thus, losing viewers.

On the other hand, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is trying its best to serve what the fans want, and so far, things are looking great for them. Although they haven’t done any shows yet, fans believe that the new wrestling promotion will outperform WWE in terms of quality wrestling. Vince is now in a similar situation he faced 20 years ago against WCW when, with a few changes in WWE’s product, he won Monday Night Wars. Here are five more changes Vince McMahon must make to WWE before Triple H takes over.

#5 Sign fewer talents but focus more on them

WWE needs to sign less people and put all the focus on them

WWE is signing new wrestlers every now and then to find the perfect wrestler that matches their product. Although this quest has benefitted them a lot, it has also become a problem for them now.

More talents mean more competition. At the moment, WWE isn’t competing with any other promotion, but their Superstars are clashing with each other, both in the storyline and real life. Everyone wants to be the top player in this game, but due to WWE’s diverse roster, it isn’t possible.

As of now, multiple Superstars are struggling to even appear on television, and it’s why some of them are upset at WWE. However, Vince McMahon could easily avoid this issue by signing fewer talents but using them correctly. The Revival, for instance, is a great tag team but WWE isn’t booking them properly. Similarly, credible talents like Luke Harper and EC3 aren’t getting much television time.

