5 changes WWE need to make to Raw after Summerslam 2018

How could WWE make Raw exciting again?

It is no secret that Raw has been WWE’s weakest show over the last few months, as SmackDown Live and NXT have succeeded on many different levels, while the red brand’s superstars are stuck in monotonous programs and rivalries that are not entertaining anyone.

And it feels as if at SummerSlam many decisions made by the WWE will directly impact the state of the flagship show, and those decisions could not come any sooner, as Raw is desperately in need of change.

As the tag team division, women’s division and the main event scene are all in shambles with repetitive booking strategies that the red brand’s creative team can’t seem to change. Therefore, by making small but significant changes WWE could once again get Raw off to a hot start after so many months.

#1 Push underutilized talent into the IC Title picture

A fresh midcard would benefit the core of the show.

The IC Title picture has been stuck in one rivalry for far too long now, and hopefully, at Summerslam Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins face each other for the last time as fans have seen these two men battle for some time. And now the workhorse belt of the WWE is in desperate need of new talent.

And while superstars such as Bobby Roode, Mojo Rawley, Elias and Bobby Lashley may not seem like the hottest Superstars on the roster right now, it could be an opportunity for WWE to rebuild their credibility using the title. As anyone of those Superstars is good enough to hold the IC Title, and with just a little character tweaking and image rejuvenation WWE could make their Raw midcard an interesting place once again.

