5 chapters in Becky and Charlotte's Road to Wrestlemania

Who is going to be the top woman in WWE ?

Women's revolution is at an all time high with the female superstars across all the three brands stepping up their game so much that they can be relied upon to close out an event. At present, WWE has four super over female superstars on their main roster with two of them holding the top prize in their respective brands.

Two of the Four Horsewomen of WWE are in the fray to become the top woman and a future match with Ronda Rousey and Asuka at Wrestlemania is always on the cards.

Ever since turning heel, Becky Lynch has found a new life in her anti hero persona, following her footsteps Charlotte too brought an edge to her personality.

Survivor Series proved to be a major plot point in the rivalry among Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Ronda Rousey. Lynch was scheduled to face Ronda Rousey in a Champion vs Champion match, but was halted due to an injury sustained in an accident from Nia Jax. Charlotte took her place but went to lose the match while still decimating the RAW women's champion.

These three superstars along with Asuka are destined to be the talk of the town come Wrestlemania. So lets have a look on how their journey can roll out on the Road to Wrestlemania.

Due to some unavoidable circumstances, the article is a week late so the first chapter has already happened but I am still including it and have made changes accordingly.

Chapter 1 : TLC - Returning the favor

Ronda pushed Becky Lynch and Charlotte off the ladder, Asuka won the championship

Becky and Charlotte have got the upper hand over Ronda Rousey in their respective encounters, while Rousey has been relegated to play the dumb babyface who can't seem to get her revenge but it all changed in the last PPV of the year.

Becky Lynch was defending her title against Charlotte and Asuka in a TLC match. After Asuka was sent out of the ring, it came down to Lynch and Charlotte to unbuckle the title and win the championship. That's when Rousey's theme hit the arena, she came down to the ring and over throw both of her rivals from the top of the ladder, which let Asuka win the title.

In under a minute Rousey stole their chance to win the title, exact her revenge and gave them a reason to come after her.

Becky and Charlotte's rage towards her could prove to be costly for Ronda in the upcoming chapters.

