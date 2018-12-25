×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 chapters in Becky and Charlotte's Road to Wrestlemania

Prakash Chandraker
ANALYST
Feature
289   //    25 Dec 2018, 07:25 IST

Who is going to be the top woman in WWE ?
Who is going to be the top woman in WWE ?

Women's revolution is at an all time high with the female superstars across all the three brands stepping up their game so much that they can be relied upon to close out an event. At present, WWE has four super over female superstars on their main roster with two of them holding the top prize in their respective brands.

Two of the Four Horsewomen of WWE are in the fray to become the top woman and a future match with Ronda Rousey and Asuka at Wrestlemania is always on the cards.

Ever since turning heel, Becky Lynch has found a new life in her anti hero persona, following her footsteps Charlotte too brought an edge to her personality.

Survivor Series proved to be a major plot point in the rivalry among Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Ronda Rousey. Lynch was scheduled to face Ronda Rousey in a Champion vs Champion match, but was halted due to an injury sustained in an accident from Nia Jax. Charlotte took her place but went to lose the match while still decimating the RAW women's champion.

These three superstars along with Asuka are destined to be the talk of the town come Wrestlemania. So lets have a look on how their journey can roll out on the Road to Wrestlemania.

Due to some unavoidable circumstances, the article is a week late so the first chapter has already happened but I am still including it and have made changes accordingly.

Chapter 1 : TLC - Returning the favor

Ronda pushed Becky Lynch and Charlotte off the ladder, Asuka won the championship
Ronda pushed Becky Lynch and Charlotte off the ladder, Asuka won the championship

Becky and Charlotte have got the upper hand over Ronda Rousey in their respective encounters, while Rousey has been relegated to play the dumb babyface who can't seem to get her revenge but it all changed in the last PPV of the year.

Becky Lynch was defending her title against Charlotte and Asuka in a TLC match. After Asuka was sent out of the ring, it came down to Lynch and Charlotte to unbuckle the title and win the championship. That's when Rousey's theme hit the arena, she came down to the ring and over throw both of her rivals from the top of the ladder, which let Asuka win the title.

Advertisement

In under a minute Rousey stole their chance to win the title, exact her revenge and gave them a reason to come after her.

Becky and Charlotte's rage towards her could prove to be costly for Ronda in the upcoming chapters.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch WWE Network WWE Points To Note WWE Little Known Facts
Prakash Chandraker
ANALYST
Why Becky Lynch will become Raw Women's Champion at...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey should...
RELATED STORY
3 Best possible opponents for Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Becky Lynch VS. Ronda Rousey Rumoured Main Event Of...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Vince McMahon wants Becky Lynch to headline...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Becky Lynch should face Ronda Rousey at...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy booking both Women's Championships heading into...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals why she and Ronda Rousey...
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: Ronda Rousey should retire after...
RELATED STORY
5 Possible matches that could happen at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us