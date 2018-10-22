×
5 Controversial endings to Pay Per Views

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
36   //    22 Oct 2018, 15:16 IST

The winner of the 2015 Royal Rumble match
For a young wrestling fan, beginning their journey into wrestling, there's nothing quite like your first pay per view. Seeing all these feuds you have watched intently collide, many in stipulation matches, many for championship gold.

I remember my first pay per view, Unforgiven 2003. Getting into wrestling just after Summerslam, I was hit by a barrage of recaps from Summerslam, showing the deadly Triple H leaving Goldberg in a bloodied heap after the second Elimination Chamber.

Instantly, I was hooked and was drawn in further when stipulations were added to their rematch. If Goldberg was to lose, he would have to leave the WWE. The newest fan of the WCW Star, I watched closely as Goldberg beat the Game for the World Title, saving his career.

But some pay per views, don't quite have that satisfying ending. Here are 5 pay per views with the most controversial endings to them.

#5 WWE Hell In A Cell 2014

Enter caption
With WWE World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar absent, it fell to Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to carry this October show.

Rollins had turned on his Shield Brothers in June and had been dominant, winning the Money In the Bank contract a month later.

Facing off inside the Satanic Structure, the match was solid, though there was a definite void where the championship should've been.

In the closing moments, Ambrose would attempt Rollins' own curb-stomp, before the lights went out.

Instead of victory, the Lunatic Fringe would taste a Sister Abigail from Bray Wyatt, who emerged from the smoke and a ghostly spectre.

Whilst interesting to look at, the ending felt highly rushed, with Dean and Bray having no major beef with each other, asides the Shield-Wyatt family feud eight months ago.

Rollins got the big W, but after such a bizarre ending, it felt that neither Seth nor Dean nor Bray for that matter, looked anything like a winner.



Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
