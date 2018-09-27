5 Controversial Moments That Cannot Be Erased From WWE History

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.06K // 27 Sep 2018, 13:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Moments WWE can never from history

Despite holding mixed opinions on the current product being offered, there's no denying that WWE have successfully managed to gravitate global attention for almost 40 years.

Vince McMahon's visionary mind has turned WWE into a global phenomenon today, and while there are many reasons for its astounding success, there are some moments that were intentionally booked to bring main-stream attention to the product.

Whether it is Stone Cold's infamous heel turn, or the debut of the Shield, the company does everything in their power to increase massive hype around them.

Since ascending business to unimaginable heights has always been the key for the Boss, he has done it through selling the fans some of the most controversial moments in sports entertainment.

However, there are some moments that brought his company some infamous worldwide attention that he might never be able to erase from WWE history.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and check the 5 controversial moments Vince McMahon can never erase from WWE history.

#1 The Curtain Call: The Inception of the Kliq and the death of Kayfabe

Something that left the world confused

Before entering the company's most popular phase in the Attitude Era, WWE was recognized as a legitimate business that thrives on entertaining the audience through its unpredictability.

It was all real to the audience, until Shawn Michaels stepped up to clash with Diesel in the main event of a house show in Madison Square Garden in May 1996.

After the encounter was over, HBK, Diesel, Razor Ramon, and HHH broke character while confused the entire world by publicly appreciating each other, despite playing negative and heroic characters respectively.

While the company was successful in creating an illusionary universe through its hard-hitting stories, this controversial embrace changed the entire business forever, and killed kayfabe in professional wrestling.

Since the company has turned into a more fan-friendly business today, the Curtain Call plays a more significant role in company's scripting process which has led the fans to believe that the characters are far from real.

1 / 5 NEXT