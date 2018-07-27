5 Controversial Things WWE Must Do At SummerSlam And 5 Things They Must Avoid

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will face off again at SummerSlam

Summerslam is finally upon us!

That's right! One of the big four pay per views of the year is only a short time away, and WWE is already working hard on creating a night that fans can remember. In fact, with the matches that WWE already has announced for the event and the extra matches they are teasing, it could turn out to be one of the best pay-per-views of the year.

Of course, that might be too much expectation on a company that had lacklustre results at Money in The Bank and Extreme Rules, but WWE seems to be going in the right direction this time. Not only that, WWE seems to also be planning for the future of the company, which is also very exciting to a lot of fans.

With that being said and the build to Summerslam continuing on, here are five things WWE must do at Summerslam and five things they must avoid doing at the pay-per-view. In the end, whether they heed this advice or not is totally up to them, but after two back to back failures at Extreme Rules and Money in The Bank, WWE can't risk that outcome a third time.

#10 Balor needs to lose

Could Finn Balor take a key loss at Summerslam?

Believe it or not, a loss for Balor is the best thing for him right now. The WWE Universe knows that Summerslam is supposed to be a big-time event for Balor, especially since that's where he won his first main roster championship and WWE knows that a loss for Balor at the biggest party of the summer is going to upset fans.

In fact, its the same thing WWE did with Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 28. Have Balor lose quickly in a dirty finish type scenario and send fans into a rage. Not only will fans be upset that Balor was screwed over so quickly on such a grand stage, they will also be upset at who he lost to.

In the end, this will be the building blocks to creating the underdog persona WWE needs from Balor right now, and will also catapult him into the title picture later on in the process. It's a win-win scenario for WWE, helping Balor spin his wheels while he waits for an opportunity at The Universal Title and builds up his momentum in the process.

