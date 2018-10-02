5 Controversial Things WWE Must Do At The Super Show-Down Pay Per View

Will WWE break up The Shield at Super Show-Down?

The clock is counting down to WWE's big show in Melbourne, Australia, and while it's not one of WWE's big four pay per view, it is still something that fans shouldn't take lightly. In fact, although the Universal title won't be on the line, there are still quite a few matches that can change or even help further shape the landscape of Raw and Smackdown Live.

With that being said and an anything can happen kind of nature surrounding the upcoming pay per view, here are five controversial things the WWE must do in order for the Super Show-Down pay per view a success.

#5 Have Samoa Joe win the WWE title

Samoa Joe versus AJ Styles - who wins The WWE title in Melbourne?

AJ Styles has held on to the WWE title for almost a year now and while fans probably wouldn't mind him holding it a bit longer, it would benefit the blue brand if he lost it to Samoa Joe. Not only does that result set up an eventual title match between Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan for a later date, it also finally establishes Joe as the star he was meant to be.

Let's be honest here. WWE made this a no disqualification and no count-out match for a reason and they need to use those stipulations to give Joe the win without hurting Styles.

Of course, WWE might still be sceptical about taking the belt off of one of their golden boys, but it would really shake up the title scene in a very unpredictable way.

