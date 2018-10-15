×
5 Controversial Things WWE Must Do To Make Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella Look Believable 

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.39K   //    15 Oct 2018, 09:01 IST

Nikki Bella versus Ronda Rousey. Who wins?
Nikki Bella wasn't anyone's first choice to face Ronda Rousey at Evolution, and while the matchup is an interesting one, given that these two women represent two different eras of pro wrestling, it lacks legitimacy in a big way. Unfortunately for WWE, this means that they are going to have to do some work to make Bella look like a threat to Rousey's title.

And the best way to accomplish this is to chop Rousey down to size like the company has been doing for the last couple of months. For example, WWE used a storyline rib injury to slow Rousey down during her title match with Alexa Bliss, which made the match a little more competitive and believable.

Of course, there are some fans that are going to dislike the fact that the WWE keeps making Rousey look more and more vulnerable, but it is quickly becoming the only way that WWE can keep fans invested in her title reign. It also does a great job of helping to elevate other superstars, which is also important.

With that being said, and less than two weeks to go before the Evolution pay per view, here are five ways they can make Nikki Bella look like a legitimate threat to Ronda Rousey's title reign. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us if you are looking forward to Rousey versus Bella at Evolution.

#5 Backstage brawl

Ronda Rousey versus Nikki Bella would make for a great backstage brawl!
Ronda Rousey versus Nikki Bella would make for a great backstage brawl!

There's nothing quite like a backstage brawl to add to the intensity of a feud and WWE would probably benefit by doing so with Rousey and Bela. Not only will it give Bella another chance to show her aggressive side, which will help paint her as a believable threat, it also makes the feud a little bit more personal at the same time.

Beyond that, a backstage brawl would be great for the go-home show before the Evolution pay per view and serve as a last ditch effort to get fans interested in the feud.

WWE could even have Brie Bella take part in the backstage brawl, which will help plant even more doubt that Rousey will walk away with the title at Evolution.

WWE Evolution 2018 Nikki Bella Ronda Rousey
Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
John Cena is the reason i started watching WWE in the first place and now i can't seem to stop.
