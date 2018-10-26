5 Controversial Ways WWE Can End Ronda Rousey Vs Nikki Bella At Evolution

Nikki Bella versus Ronda Rousey. Who will win The Raw Women's title at Evolution?

Ronda Rousey versus Nikki Bella has been getting quite a bit of backlash lately from the WWE Universe, especially with a lot of fans questioning Nikki Bella's legitimacy as a main event contender again, and it looks like the company is going to have to go above and beyond to make this match something special

Of course, there are a lot of ways to do that and while WWE has so far done their part in producing extremely personal segments that echo that of the attitude era, Nikki and Rousey are still going to have to have a great match to justify the main event. The only problem with that, however, is how exactly they should go about it!

In the end, the decision for the finish is ultimately in WWE's hand and the hands of those that will try to execute it, but there are a lot of ways that WWE can use this match as a launching point. In fact, if WWE were willing to do these five controversial finishes, they might just succeed in making the women's division the focal point of Monday Night Raw.

#5 Squash match

What if Ronda Rousey manages to destroy Nikki Bella in a one-sided squash match?

Although this outcome doesn't necessarily open itself up to rematches, a squash would be a great way to show just how lethal Ronda Rousey can lead to mainstream attraction in the process. Beyond that, having Rousey win in an outright squash would be an extremely satisfying ending for fans that want to see Bella get her butt kicked

Of course, there is a lot of risk in having the main event match be a squash, especially during a pay per view like Evolution, but it's not like WWE hasn't pulled off the move before. In fact, the 2014 edition of Summerslam featured Brock Lesnar beating John Cena in an insanely one-sided title match in the main event of the evening.

With that being said, there should be no doubt in anyone's mind that WWE could pull it off a second time and also manage to make it interesting. In the end, it's the ending a lot of fans want to see and it's an ending that will cement Rousey as an untouchable figure in the WWE, so why not do it?

