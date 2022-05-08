WWE WrestleMania Backlash: Alexa Bliss' epic return and 4 other crazy fan theories 

WrestleMania Backlash takes over Providence, Rhode Island, tonight and will see the continuation of many feuds initially set up for the biggest event of the year.

With much of the card dominated by rematches from last month's Premium Live Event, this could just be another "filler show." Still, several fan theories heading into Backlash could make this a memorable occasion.

The following article looks at just five of the most interesting fan theories heading into WrestleMania Backlash.

#5. Lacey Evans interferes during Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash

The Brass Ring @TheBrassRing1 Quite likely that Lacey Evans will interfere in the match between Charlotte and Ronda now, might even get the Charlotte/Lacey feud we were denied last year Quite likely that Lacey Evans will interfere in the match between Charlotte and Ronda now, might even get the Charlotte/Lacey feud we were denied last year

Ronda Rousey gets her rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship in an "I Quit" match against Charlotte Flair tonight. Rousey came up short at WrestleMania but at one point had Flair tapping before the referee saw it.

This time around, the added stipulation will ensure that there is an outright winner. The stipulation also means there are no rules, and the match is open to interference. While both Charlotte and Ronda have several enemies in WWE, Lacey Evans recently made it clear that she is coming for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Her interference could go different ways; she might help Charlotte win before asking for a title match. Alternatively, she could help Ronda Rousey win before stepping into a feud with Charlotte that the WWE Universe was denied back in 2021.

#4. Ciampa becomes a member of Judgement Day at WrestleMania Backlash

John @johndauria6 So if AJ wins tonight I see someone else getting added to Judgement Day. Hopefully Ciampa gets added. #WWERaw So if AJ wins tonight I see someone else getting added to Judgement Day. Hopefully Ciampa gets added. #WWERaw

AJ Styles beat Damian Priest on RAW this past week, which means that the "Punishment" of Judgement Day will be banned from ringside when The Phenomenal One faces Edge at Backlash. The Rated-R Superstar has been in the business for a long time, and it's hard to believe that he doesn't have a plan b.

Priest was the reason Edge defeated Styles at WrestleMania last month, and we could see another star join forces with the heel duo tonight.

Edge has only wrestled three matches so far in 2022, and he has been victorious throughout; he has to have a plan to retain his hundred percent record, and the most likely theory is that Ciampa will join him.

Rhea Ripley is another name that has been touted to join Judgement Day. But given the match in question, Ciampa seems the obvious choice to be added to the faction.

#3. Drew McIntyre becomes the first man in more than two years to pin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash

BRIANA IS SEEING ROMAN TODAY. @romanspearme i think drew is going to pin roman at backlash, earn a title shot, win both titles, and that will be roman's opening to leave to go to hollywood or wherever. this breaks my heart. i think drew is going to pin roman at backlash, earn a title shot, win both titles, and that will be roman's opening to leave to go to hollywood or wherever. this breaks my heart. https://t.co/Ateds4OuVM

Roman Reigns hasn't been pinned since TLC 2019, when he lost his match to Baron Corbin. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has since evolved into The Tribal Chief and dominated the company, leaving nothing but destruction in his wake.

Drew McIntyre has watched this first hand and is looking to get his foot in the door this weekend as part of the six-man tag team match. If McIntyre can pin Reigns for the first time in more than two years, he will earn a significant championship opportunity.

One fan on Twitter also believes that this could be the beginning of the downfall of The Head of The Table, who will then lose his titles to The Scottish Warrior and join his cousin, The Rock, in Hollywood.

Reigns recently cut a promo at a live event, teasing a similar future where he takes a break from WWE.

#2. Drew Gulak influences the SmackDown Women's Championship match result

Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter recently shared an interesting theory related to Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's "I Quit" showdown.

Apter noted that Charlotte is expected to retain her championship while adding that if Drew Gulak interferes in the match, Ronda Rousey will win.

There are several combustible elements to this contest, given that Gulak has been part of the storyline for a number of weeks. Both women have attacked the former Cruiserweight Champion in the build-up to their showdown at Backlash, which means he could interfere in either woman's favor.

#1. Alexa Bliss returns as a member of Judgement Day at WrestleMania Backlash

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia Alexa Bliss' return...the third member of Judgement Day? Alexa Bliss' return...the third member of Judgement Day? https://t.co/ZG5zAun33O

Alexa Bliss has been on hiatus from WWE since her loss at Elimination Chamber back in February. The former Women's Champion recently noted that she has recovered following sinus surgery and is awaiting the company's call regarding a return.

While several members of the WWE Universe have noted that Rhea Ripley is the most likely female to join Judgement Day, some fans have pitched the idea of Bliss returning to be part of the group at WrestleMania Backlash.

Bliss' recent storyline with The Fiend would have prepared her for the dark twist of being part of Judgement Day and would allow her to show off her promo ability once again.

Edited by Kartik Arry