5 crazy Brock Lesnar WWE stats you need to see to believe

Here are the reasons why Lesnar could keep the Universal Championship for a very long time!

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 17:05 IST
3.28K

Brock
Brock Lesnar has held the Universal Championship for over a year

As Paul Heyman likes to remind everybody, Brock Lesnar is one of the most decorated athletes in sports and/or entertainment, and right now he is "the reigning, defending, undisputed" WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion.

“The Beast” has held the title since defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 and, after recent back-to-back victories over Roman Reigns, he has broken multiple records along the way.

In this article, we take a look at five stats about Lesnar’s WWE career that you might not know.

#5 He is on the longest PPV winning streak of his career

Ma
Many fans expected Brock Lesnar to lose against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34

Back in 2003, Brock Lesnar showed exactly why he was nicknamed “The Next Big Thing” by racking up a PPV winning streak of six matches against The Big Show x2, Team Angle, Kurt Angle and John Cena, while he was also victorious in the Royal Rumble.

Fast forward to the present day and “The Beast” has surpassed his previous record of six PPV wins in a row, defeating Goldberg, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and Roman Reigns x2 in singles matches, as well as Strowman, Joe & Reigns and Strowman & Kane in multi-man matches, to take his current tally to eight consecutive PPV victories.


WWE Raw Brock Lesnar
