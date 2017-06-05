5 crazy twists that could happen on 5th June's RAW

WWE has a chance to revive interest in Raw after Extreme Rules. Here's what they need to do.

by Riju Dasgupta 05 Jun 2017

Will Raw be the Samoa Joe show tonight?

It is no secret that the ratings for Raw have been gradually falling. Even without competition from NBA, the Memorial Day edition of Raw recorded one of the lowest ratings in the history of the product. So much so that we’re certain that Vince and co. have taken notice and have begun to make amends so as to ‘Make Raw Great Again’ (like Impact Wrestling’s catchphrase).

We suggest 5 possible scenarios on Raw that could help revive the ratings and fan interest in the product at hand. Will the Mohegan Sun Arena bear witness to any of these suggestions? Time will tell.

#5 Kalisto joins the Cruiserweight Division

Neville needs some Lucha Libre competition

In case you missed the Extreme Rules pre-show, we really recommend that you watch it. Kalisto, when unleashed at full capacity, can showcase a flurry of moves that can put most cruiserweights on 205 Live to shame.

Neville needs an established name to work with, and the crowds need to care when the ropes turn purple. Kalisto should join the Cruiserweight Division and aim straight for the crown.

While Kalisto did show shades of promise as a singles superstar once upon a time (even winning the United States Championship), he did not seem like a believable opponent for the larger superstars he was working with. In 205 Live, Kalisto will be surrounded by men who are his size and can work like him.

Another dream scenario could be calling Hideo Itami up to the Cruiserweight Division, to challenge the King. That could also, most certainly, be an interesting match.