5 crazy WWE WrestleMania 36 stats you didn't know

WrestleMania 36 didn't fail to impress!

The WWE Universe might have mixed reactions towards Vince McMahon going ahead with WrestleMania 36 despite the ongoing worldwide pandemic. However, we have to give props to the boss for giving the fans a reason to smile despite the tough times.

WrestleMania turned out to be a new experience for both the fans and the performers alike. The event is usually the biggest payday for the superstars, and the fans turn up in large numbers to witness the action. But WWE had to continue with this year's event in their performance center without a single fan in attendance.

Vince McMahon stuck to his motto "The Show Must Go On," and the superstars had to oblige. Despite happening inside an empty performance center, WrestleMania 36 didn't fail to create history. Both world titles changed hands at the event along with two other title changes, and apart from these, there are a few more stats the fans need to know about WrestleMania 36.

With that said, let's take a look at five crazy WrestleMania 36 stats that you should know about.

#5. It was Becky Lynch's first singles match at a WrestleMania

The Man stood tall once again!

Coming out from her historic WrestleMania 35 main event, Becky Lynch lived up to her moniker as the Man at this year's edition of the Showcase of Immortals. Lynch made an iconic entrance to her match against Shayna Baszler and successfully retained the Raw Women's Championship against The Queen of Spades.

The interesting fact about this match is that it's Becky Lynch's first singles contest at a WrestleMania. The Man has been a part of the WWE main roster since 2015 and made her WrestleMania debut in 2016 at the 32nd edition of the show.

She competed in a triple threat match for the Women's Championship at the event also including Charlotte Flair & Sasha Banks. The next year she fought in the SmackDown Women's title six-pack challenge match in a losing effort.

She took part in the women's battle royal at WrestleMania 34 before she would make history by main eventing WrestleMania 35. However, all of her first four WrestleMania appearances were in multi-women matches, making her match with Shayna Baszler at this year's event her first singles WrestleMania match in her career.

