6 criminally underrated RKOs out of nowhere

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 932 // 30 Sep 2018, 23:30 IST

An RKO out of nowhere to Shinsuke Nakamura.

The RKO is one of the most iconic finishers in WWE or even professional wrestling history. The move is so popular that whenever the fans see one, they "mark" out. Even though the RKO is a modified jumping version of John Laurinaitis' Ace cutter and Diamond Dallas Page's Diamond cutter, Randy Orton introduced an element of versatility to it. One cannot predict when the viper will strike. Ask Evan Bourne or Seth Rollins about it. Orton countered their finishers at the very last second for a couple of picture-perfect RKOs.

While RKOs on Rollins, Bourne, and the Undertaker are some of the most talked about RKOs, Orton performed various other outstanding RKOs out of thin air. These RKOs are criminally underrated and in this list, we are going to take a look at them.

Alberto Del Rio - Hell in a Cell 2012

In late 2012, Alberto Del Rio was on his path back to the top of the WWE mountain. He was scheduled to face Orton in the opening match of Hell in a Cell PPV.

Alberto looked certain for the win when he had Orton trapped in a corner. However, the viper was too agile and countered Del Rio's step up enziguri for a brilliant RKO out of nowhere to pick up the win.

Dolph Ziggler - RAW: August 29, 2011, and October 13, 2014

August 29, 2011

October 13, 2014

Two for the price of one.

Dolph Ziggler is one of the most talented wrestlers ever to step foot inside a WWE ring, and he is known for his selling. When it comes to big moves like the spear and RKO, Ziggler takes his selling to the next level and makes it so convincing.

The above clips are two instances where the apex predator RKOed the show-off.

