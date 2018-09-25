5 current female wrestlers in WWE who are sidelined with legitimate injuries

WWE's Women's Division has been handed a number of blows in recent weeks

Wrestling is a sport that often causes a number of injuries, wrestlers are aware of what they are signing up for when they decide to pursue a career in the business and pretty much every wrestler will spend a certain amount of time on the sidelines in their career because of an injury.

The Women's Revolution has taken hold of WWE over the past few months and the company now use their female wrestlers much more than they once did, which could be why three female wrestlers have been sidelined with legitimate injuries in the past week.

The first ever all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution is merely a month away now and it appears that there could be a number of women missing out on the event if they aren't cleared in time to make their return to the ring.

#5 Tegan Nox

Tegan Nox has had an injury-hit career in WWE

Many of the WWE Universe will only be familiar with Tegan Nox based on this year's Mae Young Classic where she was forced to bow out early after suffering a suspected broken leg in her match with Rhea Ripley. Nox has been a wrestling sensation all over the United Kingdom for the past few years and has been seen as half of Team Kick alongside Dakota Kai in NXT over the past few months.

Nox was forced to withdraw from the first Mae Young Classic before the competition aired, through injury and only returned to the ring earlier this year and sadly she has been handed another huge blow. It is unknown when Nox will return to the ring following this setback, but it is hoped that she comes back better and stronger in 2019.

