5 Current female WWE Superstars who don't look their age 

The Women's Division in WWE is currently more competitive than ever before. The women on both the main roster and NXT now have Tag Team Championships to compete for as well as their usual main singles championships.

The addition of these championships have served to boost the divisions on both SmackDown and RAW and has allowed several women to be handed more TV time.

Every woman in WWE at present has had a different journey to the main roster and some took longer than others. There are several women who are much older than the current women on the main roster and many who are much younger.

The following list looks at just five current female wrestlers in WWE who either look older or younger than they are.

#5. Former WWE Women's Champion Asuka- 39 years old

Asuka was the woman who was chosen to take the RAW Women's Championship last year when Becky Lynch went on maternity leave. Asuka has been a safe pair of hands in WWE for more than six years and is the holder of the longest undefeated streak in WWE history.

The former NXT Women's Champion stepped into the wrestling world later than much of the current roster, which is why she is much older than the likes of Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan and even Rhea Ripley.

Asuka made her wrestling debut back in 2004 when she was just 23 years old and then wrestled in Japan until she was signed by WWE back in 2016.

Interestingly, the former Women's Champion turns 40 in September and is already a mother outside of the business. Many fans find it hard to believe that Asuka is one of the oldest female wrestlers in the company since she doesn't look a day over 30.

Somehow, despite spending the last 17 years putting her body on the line in the name of art, the former Champion has managed to retain her youthful looks and could continue to wrestle for many years to come.

Asuka could become the first female wrestler to wrestle for WWE at the top level well into her 50s since she isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

