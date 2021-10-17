5 current and former WWE Superstars who have given birth in 2021

There has been quite the baby boom in the wrestling business over the past few years. Many current and former WWE superstars took a break to welcome children.

Rosa Mendes, Maryse, Nikki, and Brie Bella were the forerunners and now Maria, Becky Lynch, and Lacey Evans took leave from the company to start a family.

The following list looks at just five current and former WWE women who have given birth in 2021.

#5. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey made quite the impression within WWE during her brief stay. 'The Baddest Woman on The Planet' left WWE following WrestleMania 35 to start her own family.

Rousey was able to be part of several projects for over a year before she shared the good news with the WWE Universe.

Earlier this year on YouTube, Rousey announced she was expecting her first child with husband Travis Browne. The couple later revealed they were going to welcome a daughter.

The former Women's Champion took to Instagram to announce that the couple had welcomed their daughter at the end of September and revealed her name as La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne.

Within one month of the delivery, the former UFC Champion is back in the gym ahead of her return to the ring. Rousey herself has already updated several posts on Instagram that show that she is working hard to get back in shape.

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch has already called out Rousey, saying the latter shouldn't return. Both have history following WrestleMania 35, which is expected to play out on WWE TV soon.

