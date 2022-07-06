5 current and former WWE Superstars who refuse to age

WWE Superstars are globally recognizable athletes and there has been a lot of focus on former wrestlers recently who have become victims of the aging process.

Age is something that hits everyone at some point, but there are a select number of lucky wrestlers who don't appear to have aged at all in more than a decade.

The following list looks at just a handful of stars who appear to have dipped into the fountain of youth.

#5. Bill Goldberg

Goldberg has been a household name for more than two decades, but somehow the former WCW Superstar can still hold his own in a WWE ring alongside some of the best the current generation has to offer.

Goldberg retired from the business decades ago but made his return back in 2016 when he noted that he wanted to be able to wrestle in front of his son Gage. At the age of 55, Goldberg hardly looks like he has aged a day since his last run in the company and is still able to move as freely around the ring.

The star's last appearance for WWE came back at Elimination Chamber earlier this year when he came up short against Roman Reigns.

#4. Torrie Wilson

Torrie Wilson is one of only a handful of women who have become household names in the company without ever lifting a championship. The Hall of Famer retired from the ring back in 2008 and has since stepped into the fitness world where she has been able to maintain her youth.

Wilson has returned to the company several times in the past 14 years and many fans have marveled at the fact that the former star has refused to age. Even now at the age of 46, Wilson appears to look no different from the 30-year-old who once graced the cover of Playboy magazine.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Sting

Sting now wrestles for AEW, but the WWE Hall of Famer was once seen as an icon in WCW and has made several appearances for Vince McMahon's company in the past.

Sting is now 63 years old but has recently been able to show that he can still move around the ring like a man half his age. The legend was thought to have retired from competition following his Hall of Fame induction, especially since he was dealing with some serious injuries.

This wasn't the case, however, as Sting currently competes alongside his tag team partner Darby Allin in AEW. The Icon has performed extremely well inside the All Elite ring, continuing to impress fans around the world even at 63.

As seen from the images above, it appears that age is something that is yet to hit the living legend.

#2. Cody Rhodes

One man who has made headlines in recent months is Cody Rhodes. The son of The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes requested his release from WWE back in 2016 and has since dominated the Independent Circuit and spearheaded the rise of AEW.

Despite this, Rhodes made his return to WWE after six years back at WrestleMania 38 and appears to have returned a new man.

Rhodes is now a father and a well-traveled athlete who is destined for great things in WWE. Rhodes returned to the company a different man, but the star still looks exactly the same except for his change of hair color and tattoos. Rhodes was very young when he was first pushed in WWE, and he doesn't appear to have aged since.

#1. Bobby Lashley

Sean Slate @slate_s42



This man doesn’t age Lashley in 2007 vs Lashley in 2022This man doesn’t age Lashley in 2007 vs Lashley in 2022This man doesn’t age 💀 https://t.co/QN8vjypRB6

Bobby Lashley is currently in his second stint as part of WWE and is the reigning United States Champion. Lashley is closing in on a year unpinned as part of the company and has also become an online meme when it comes to the fact that the star doesn't appear to have aged since 2008.

Lashley remained active throughout his time outside of the company and even tried his hand at MMA, whilst dominating the independent wrestling scene. He has since returned to WWE and has been pushed towards the World Championship, something that was expected as part of his first run.

At the age of 45, the world is still confused as to how Lashley still looks the same as he did more than a decade ago.

