5 Current and former WWE Superstars whose children are training to be wrestlers

There are several children of WWE Superstars who are currently making waves in the company, with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina, and even Dominik Mysterio all currently active.

These Superstars may be the best-known second-generation wrestlers in WWE at present, but they easily could be joined by more stars in the future. There are many other children who are currently training to be wrestlers at present.

The following list looks at just five current and former WWE Superstars whose children are hoping to make a splash in the business in the future.

#5. Bianca Carelli - Daughter of former WWE Superstar Santino Marella

Don’t forget to check out my interview on @ABAOPod with @CarelliBianca it’s an awesome listen! Link in Bio! pic.twitter.com/HuYk8zp8ab — Robby Vegas (@robbyV13) February 22, 2021

Santino Marella came into WWE originally as a fan in the crowd whilst the company was on tour in Milan, Italy. On his debut night, Marella went on to win the Intercontinental Championship with the help of Bobby Lashley. But this would seemingly be one of the highlights of the Superstar's career.

Marella went on to become a comedy character in the company and even dressed up as a woman. Calling himself 'Santina', he was able to win the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal back in 2009. Marella also returned and became the first male to enter the Women's Royal Rumble last year as his alter-ego.

After leaving WWE, Santino went on to open his own training school and one of the aspiring wrestlers the former star has inspired is his own daughter, Bianca Carelli.

Back in 2019, Carelli was handed a WWE tryout and attended the event alongside several other relatively unknown names in the business. The daughter of Marella was trained at the Battle Arts Academy, which is co-owned by her father. This was quite the turn around, since Bianca was once not interested in a career in the business.

Advertisement

Carelli was once focused on her fitness and modeling career and won the Miss Teen Ontario-World pageant in 2013, before deciding to follow in her father's footsteps in becoming a WWE Superstar.

So excited to be Miss Galaxy Peel 2021 and to be competing for the national title this August! pic.twitter.com/5yl3ZMORpt — Bianca Carelli (@CarelliBianca) January 27, 2021

Despite focusing on a future wrestling career in recent years, Bianca has continued her beauty pageant career and was recently named Miss Galaxy Peel for 2021. Bianca's father recently revealed that he would be open to returning to WWE, meaning that one day father and daughter could share a WWE ring together.

1 / 5 NEXT