5 Current NXT Superstars that could become Women's Champion on the main roster 

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9   //    10 Jul 2019, 17:10 IST

Image result for nxt women's division

One of NXT's biggest strengths over the years has been the women's division, and while so many have gone on to the main roster, they've still got a ridiculous amount of talent in Orlando and London. While the transition between NXT and the main roster has always been a struggle, partly because of booking and partly because of over-exposure, but there are always stars that seem made for RAW and Smackdown Live.

We can't guarantee who is going to hold gold on the main roster, but looking at factors such as charisma, character, look and in-ring work, we can make some accurate predictions. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look across the NXT landscape, and predict 5 current female superstars in WWE's developmental system that will no doubt hold gold on the main roster.

#5 Tegan Nox

Image result for tegan nox

Before her devastating injury, Tegan Nox, formerly known as Nixon Newell was one of the best wrestlers on earth, and despite another brutal knee injury, she's still quite a special talent. She's not yet put in a great run with WWE due to these injuries, but she's already got a great following at Full Sail, and whether she returns to NXT or NXT UK (the next Takeover is in her home country of Wales), she'll rise to the top.

Nox was once a great high-flier, and because of these injuries, she will probably need to adjust her in-ring style, but with her charisma and great character work, The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard will still be fantastic. Alongside Dakota Kai, she's also a promising tag team wrestler, and whether it's as a solo star or a member of Team Fly-Kick, gold is certainly in the future of Tegan Nox, depending on how quick she flies through the NXT system.

