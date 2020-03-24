5 Current on-screen WWE enemies who are friends in real-life

Sometimes the best of friends make the perfect enemies.

In recent years, WWE has provided us some beautiful stories by pitting good friends against each other in big feuds.

Sometimes the best of friends are able to become the best of enemies on WWE TV. In recent years WWE has proved this by having the likes of Sasha Banks and Bayley as well as Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens face off in deeply personal feuds.

Knowing someone well enough in the ring means that there is much more chemistry within a match and there is a lot of trust between the two Superstars putting on a show, in turn, this means that they can push each other past their limits.

This is perhaps one of the main reasons why WWE is happy to put teams together and then split them up once they have been able to prove their worth as a duo. The promos also become much more personal when it comes from best friends or family members since stars are more likely to allow them to use much more personal details about them.

Whilst some of the best feuds in recent years have been between best friends, the WWE Universe perhaps won't be aware that these stars were acting all along.

#5 Sarah Logan/Ruby Riott/Liv Morgan

The Riott Squad have matching tattoos

The Riott Squad were formed a few years ago and were originally sent to SmackDown Live whilst Absolution were sent to RAW. Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan were thrown together and each helped one another to weather the storm at the beginning of their main roster careers.

These three women are currently feuding against one another, but a few months ago they were so close that they decided to get the date of their main roster debut tattooed on them. All three women have the matching tattoo which symbolizes the last three years of their careers by each other's side.

The Riott Squad may now be over, but the three women remain just as close on Monday Night RAW.

