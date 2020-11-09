There are many current WWE Superstars whose paths have crossed before they started working for the company. Several performers came up through the independent wrestling scene around the world and supported one another en route to WWE.

During their WWE careers, wrestlers often train together and learn new skills and techniques from one another. Many stars also become trainers once their in-ring careers come to an end. Some huge names are current WWE trainers including Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels, and English wrestling legend, Robbie Brookside.

Sometimes, up-and-coming stars have helped to train others while honing their craft themselves. It isn't uncommon for younger and independent wrestlers to help to train others, and in some cases, establish their own wrestling schools.

Multiple current WWE superstars trained others, and some may come as a surprise.

#5 WWE NXT Superstar Killian Dain trained NXT UK stars, Mark and Joe Coffey

Hailing from Ireland, Killian Dain has already had a lengthy run with NXT and he is currently a part of a tag team with Drake Maverick. Before his WWE career, Dain was a regular fixture on the independent wrestling scene. He performed for many notable promotions such as Insane Championship Wrestling and Revolution Pro Wrestling.

Dain trained in Scotland under the current NXT trainer, Coach Brookside. Dain has often praised Brookside for giving him a start in his professional wrestling industry.

During his time in Scotland, Dain was one of the top stars of the Scottish Wrestling Alliance in Glasgow and later took over their school. While leading the school, Dain trained multiple wrestlers who are now WWE Superstars, including his wife Nikki Cross, and Joe and Mark Coffey.