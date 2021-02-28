5 current Superstars you may not know were tag team partners before joining WWE

Most WWE Superstars make it to the main roster or NXT after working for years in other promotions. Some take their time before making it big, while others take time to catch the eye of those in WWE.

With so many Superstars in WWE's books, it is hardly surprising that several stars worked together in other companies. Today, we look at 10 such Superstars who were working together as tag partners before WWE.

#5 – WWE NXT's Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly were together in The Undisputed Era for over four years in WWE NXT. However, the former recently attacked the latter at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

Along with Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong, Cole and O'Reilly dominated WWE's black and gold brand and held titles more often than not.

The first time Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly paired up was way before joining WWE, though. Cole and O'Reilly joined forces back in 2011 when they were known as Future Shock in Ring of Honor.

The tag team did not manage to win gold at that point, but they did win the ROH World Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender Lottery Tournament in 2011. They were a team for nearly six months before Future Shock was disbanded.

Cole and O'Reilly went on to have a fierce rivalry in their ROH careers before moving to WWE. They put all that behind them and joined forces again just over a month after joining NXT in 2017.

They teamed up with Bobby Fish to form The Undisputed Era. Then, Roderick Strong joined them after turning on his then tag team partner Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in 2018.

With The Undisputed Era breaking up, Kyle O'Reilly will likely be going up against Adam Cole soon after he returns from his injury. The former ROH Champion was attacked by Adam Cole earlier this month, and is set to be on the sidelines for four to six weeks.