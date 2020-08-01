5 current wrestling couples who are split between WWE and AEW 

WWE has had competition from a number of different promotions over the past few decades. At the moment, their biggest competition at the moment is, arguably, All Elite Wrestling, who has risen in popularity over the past year.

Much like IMPACT Wrestling, AEW boast a number of former WWE superstars on their payroll, which means that there are also a number of wrestling couples split across the two promotions.

Many current wrestling couples were split up when WWE announced wholesale releases to their roster back in April, which has forced several couples to take a huge and somewhat unexpected step in their relationship.

#5. Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose (AEW) and Renee Young (WWE)

Renee Young and Jon Moxley met while they were both working in WWE and given the fact that Moxley didn't talk to many people backstage, the couple seemingly hit it off straight away.

Young and Moxley kept their relationship secret for a number of months given the former WWE Champion's status in the company at the time and the fact that many fans sent death threats to Renee when it was revealed that the couple was in a relationship. No, seriously.

This didn't stop the couple going on to marry in their own back garden in 2017 before Moxley left WWE two years later.

Advertisement

Jon Moxley then moved on to debut as part of All Elite Wrestling before voicing all of his issues with WWE on a podcast with Chris Jericho. His wife Renee Young remains employed by WWE and was most recently the host of WWE Backstage a show that was canceled last month.

Young recently documented her struggle with COVID-19 after contracting the virus but didn't pass it on to her husband, who has continued to wrestle for AEW throughout the pandemic.