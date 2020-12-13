5 Current wrestling couples who are split between WWE and AEW 

AEW has proved its worth over the past year and given the recent debut of Sting and the partnership between All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT, the war between WWE and AEW has definitely reached new heights.

Since AEW was established back in 2019, several former WWE stars have made the move over to their newest competition and cut ties with their former company in the process.

Vickie Guerrero even confirmed that despite having a good relationship with WWE in recent years, she was cut off from the company when she appeared as a guest announcer for AEW back in 2019.

AEW and WWE may be seen as bitter enemies at present, but several real-life couples are stuck in the middle of the issues between the two companies.

#5. WWE's Cedric Alexander and AEW's Big Swole

Cedric Alexander is currently part of The Hurt Business on Monday Night RAW, alongside the likes of Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin, and could become RAW Tag Team Champion next weekend at TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs.

Whilst Alexander has finally been given the push he deserves on Monday Night RAW, he is a star who has also been seen backstage at AEW in recent months supporting his wife Big Swole. Cedric was spotted backstage at AEW Full Gear in November when he was part of a video that was shared on his wife's Instagram page.

Big Swole and Cedric Alexander have been married since 2018 but the couple shares a daughter together called Adessah who is six-years-old.

Swole has been the backbone of the AEW Women's Division since she made her debut for WWE's rival company but has most recently been making appearances on AEW Dark.