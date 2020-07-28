5 current couples who met in WWE NXT 

There are a considerable amount of couples in WWE at present, which can only make storyline ideas so much easier for the company's creative team. There was a time when fans could count the number of couples in the company on one hand and now there seem to be power couples on every brand (that rhymed, I'm sorry.)

Many couples were already together when they both signed for WWE much like Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae or Mia Yim and Keith Lee. There are others who bonded over their new training regime when they were signed to the company's developmental brand.

The following looks at five current couples who met whilst they were both working in NXT.

#5. Peyton Royce and Tye Dillinger

Peyton Royce came through the ranks in NXT alongside her tag team partner Billie Kay, known as The Iconic Duo, Royce and Kay gained themselves quite a reputation in NXT before they were called up to the main roster. The duo was then re-named The IIconics and have continued the same gimmick from their early NXT days and are now former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Tye Dillinger also had some of the best years of his career as "The Perfect 10" before he was called up to the SmackDown brand. Whilst Royce and Dillinger were performing together in NXT, the couple announced that they were dating and were able to make their relationship work while on different brands.

Dillinger was released from WWE back in 2019, but the couple has remained together and even announced that they had married back in the summer of 2019. Royce is currently part of the Monday night RAW roster whilst Dillinger is known under his real name Shawn Spears as part of All Elite Wrestling.