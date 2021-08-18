5 Current WWE Couples who have wrestled each other 

Recent WWE releases mean that there are significantly fewer couples in the company at present since many have been split in half or released altogether.

The likes of Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, and Nikki A.S.H. are now performing without their other half, whilst Lana, Rusev, Zack Ryder, and Chelsea Green have all been released.

Despite this, there are around a dozen WWE couples who have survived the talent cull and several who have actually been able to wrestle one another. Whilst the vast majority of matches on this list haven't happened in WWE, there are a number of current couples who have stood across the ring from one another and been part of the ultimate battle for supremacy.

The following list looks at just five current couples who have wrestled with each other in the past.

#5. Current WWE Superstars Mia Yim and Keith Lee

Mia Yim and Keith Lee have both been on hiatus from WWE in recent months. Lee recently revealed that he was out of action due to a battle with COVID-19 and heart inflammation.

Yim hasn't been a significant on-screen figure since members of RETRIBUTION went their separate ways earlier this year, whilst her partner, Keith Lee, recently made his return to RAW but is yet to step into a meaningful story.

Yim and Lee announced their engagement in February 2021.

The couple once worked together as a tag team in NXT, and were known as "Yimitless," but their relationship predates their stint in WWE and the duo has been known to stand on opposite sides of the ring.

The first recording of this went over 13 minutes.....so I said and detailed far less, but I said enough.https://t.co/AtvGzJF7FX — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 12, 2021

Back in 2018, they went toe-to-toe at a Beyond Wrestling event, and interestingly, Yim came out on top when she shocked her partner with the victory roll. The match also saw her kick out of The Spirit Bomb, which is a move that has kept many male WWE Superstars down in the past.

Yim and Lee are yet to work together on the main roster, but now that both stars are on RAW, there is a chance that they could collaborate in the future.

