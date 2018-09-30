5 Current WWE losing streaks you might not be aware of

Curt Hawkins isn't the only WWE Superstar on a losing run

Curt Hawkins recently explained in an interview with WWE that he thought his fortunes were changing when he defeated Apollo Crews on an episode of SmackDown Live in November 2016.

Little did he know at the time, but that rare victory actually kick-started the most memorable losing streak in WWE history (220 matches and counting).

Nobody else in the company, past or present, has come close to matching that tally, but did you know that there are several Superstars right now who have started to build up surprising losing streaks of their own?

Granted, none of these are anywhere close to reaching Hawkins’ tally, but it’s still interesting to check in every so often to see who WWE is booking to win and lose the most matches.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at five current losing streaks in WWE that you might not be aware of.

#5 Carmella (5 losses)

Carmella is no longer winning like she used to

Carmella had more momentum than anyone else on the roster after winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair two nights after WrestleMania 34.

However, following her impressive victories over “The Queen” and Asuka, she has lost five matches in a row on WWE television – a run that began with non-title losses against Charlotte and Becky Lynch in July.

"The Princess of Staten Island" was defeated by Charlotte on two more occasions in August, albeit she wasn’t pinned in the SummerSlam Triple Threat (also involving Becky), while she and R-Truth failed to defeat The Miz & Asuka in the most recent Mixed Match Challenge episode.

#4 Mike Kanellis (6 losses)

Mike Kanellis defeated Sami Zayn in July 2017

Mike Kanellis made an instant impact by defeating Sami Zayn on his WWE debut, but he then went on a Curt Hawkins-esque televised losing streak which lasted 364 days.

The run finally came to an end when he teamed with The Revival to defeat Chad Gable, Heath Slater & Rhyno on an episode of Main Event in July.

Since then, the losing streak has returned and he has been on the receiving end of defeats against Zack Ryder (x3), Zack & No Way Jose, Tyler Breeze, and Gable, Slater & Rhyno on Main Event.

