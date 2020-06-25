5 WWE Superstars you wouldn't believe are still under contract to the company

Did you know that these Superstars were still employed by WWE?

Some of these Superstars haven't appeared on WWE television in years.

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

All of these stars are surprisingly still signed to contracts with WWE

WWE Superstars often don't have a very long shelf life and the company has been known over the years to clear out a lot of the talent they aren't using when budget cuts are needed. As a rule, performers are generally released when WWE has no new storyline ideas for them.

With that in mind, it is understandable that many fans believe that it's impossible to remain part of WWE for very long without appearing on WWE TV. However, there are a number of WWE Superstars who have stayed under contract, despite barely being featured by the promotion in several years.

Here are five currently-contracted WWE Superstars that many fans don't know are still with the company.

#5. Bo Dallas

Bo Dallas looked set to be a big star in WWE when he became NXT Champion back in 2013. It was after he was promoted to the main roster, though, that his career went downhill. Dallas is a former Tag Team Champion and has been part of a number of teams in WWE, most recently alongside Curtis Axel in The B Team.

Axel was released from WWE as part of the budget cuts back in April and it would not have come as a big shock to many had Dallas been released alongside his teammate.

This proved not to be the case, but despite still being contracted to WWE, Dallas still hasn't made his return. Sadly, as part of those budget cuts, Dallas's father who was known as IRS in WWE was furloughed from his backstage role in the company.

It's widely believed that his brother Bray Wyatt's current position in WWE saved Bo from being released. Dallas has been missing from WWE TV for a while, but could we see him return as a part of the Firefly Fun House?

1 / 5 NEXT