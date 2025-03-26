5 current WWE stars who are close friends with Cody Rhodes in real life

Cody Rhodes has become a household name in the wrestling industry since his WWE return. He wasn’t a top draw during his initial years in the company, but he is among the biggest names the industry is currently building on.

The American Nightmare has made a few enemies along the way since his WWE return. He has done everything in his power to finish his story and become a world champion.

Meanwhile, there are a few superstars who are good friends of Cody’s behind the scenes. These real-life friendships have helped lighten the scenes backstage.

Check out the five current WWE stars who are close friends with Cody Rhodes.

#5. WWE legend Randy Orton

Randy Orton was one of the biggest villains on-screen. He betrayed nearly everyone he has ever worked with in WWE. However, he is one of the top babyfaces in the industry at the moment.

The Viper started working with Cody Rhodes in 2008 as part of The Legacy but the group disbanded in 2010. Behind the scenes, Randy Orton has called The American Nightmare one of the very few people he considers a good friend. WWE has tied in their story even after The American Nightmare left for AEW and later returned at WrestleMania 38.

Cody Rhodes has a framed photo of himself and his good friend Randy Orton in his home. That shows just how close the two top stars are to each other in real life.

#4. 'The A-Lister' The Miz

The Miz is one of the longest-serving talents in WWE. He is also among the top names who are well respected and have helped enhance many younger stars’ careers.

Miz has a few good friends in the company, including Cody Rhodes. The two men have competed in many matches against each other and have known each other well backstage.

In an episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About, the two men talked about their history and friendship. Rhodes even called The Miz one of the greatest ever to compete in the ring.

#3. Cody Rhodes and Ricky Saints are close friends

Ricky Saints recently jumped ship from AEW to WWE. He is currently working in NXT and has been established as a top star on the roster.

Saints, who was known as Ricky Starks in AEW, worked closely with The American Nightmare during their time in AEW. It has been noted that the two share a great friendship and their relationship may have played a part in Ricky Saints’ move to the company.

Tony Khan has also been rumored to suspect Cody Rhodes’ involvement in Ricky Saints’ move. Triple H could fast-track Ricky to the main roster, where he could end up working alongside his good friend for some time.

#2. Former AEW star Shawn Spears

Another former AEW star who recently returned to WWE is Shawn Spears. He is currently signed to the NXT brand, where he is the North American Champion.

Spears and Rhodes worked in the Stamford-based promotion in the 2010s before they left for better opportunities. Their paths crossed once again in AEW, where they became good friends.

Spears may have moved to WWE after seeing Cody’s success in the company. He has even sarcastically noted that he doesn’t like The American Nightmare anymore after all his success.

The two superstars could face each other on the main roster sooner rather than later. It would be great to see what they can do at the highest level.

#1. 'The Best in the World' CM Punk

CM Punk seems to be one of Cody Rhodes’ closest friends in WWE. The two men have had several top segments on-screen since the former returned to the company.

The two top stars have been seen having a lot of fun in the ring together in live shows and have talked about their real-life friendship during on-screen segments. That’s not all, as Punk even promised to stab his friend in the front if he won the 2025 Elimination Chamber match.

Fans are patiently waiting for a feud between The Best in the World and Cody Rhodes. Triple H and his crew could be saving the booking for later in the year.

