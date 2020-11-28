5 Current WWE stars who have worked for the company for more than two decades

The Undertaker made his final appearance for WWE back at Survivor Series which marked the end of an illustrious three-decade-long career. The Phenom is easily considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and his career isn't likely to be one that is ever replicated.

Whilst there aren't any other WWE stars who have remained in the company for as long as The Deadman, there are several stars who are still contracted to WWE at present who have been there for more than two decades.

Here are just five current WWE stars who have been part of WWE both on and off-screen for at least 20 years.

#5. Michael Hayes - been with WWE for 25 years

Michael Hayes may not be a well-known name or face to many of the younger generation of the WWE Universe, but the former member of The Fabulous Freebirds has been one of the company's longest servants.

Hayes has appeared in several cameos for WWE over the years, most recently when he was spotted in a car outside NXT at Halloween Havoc.

Hayes joined WWE back in 1995 as an active talent called Dok Hendrix which lastest until 1999 when he went on to manage The Hardy Boyz before being fired after just a few months. Hayes has since transitioned to backstage roles in the company including road agent and even one time a color commentator.

Back in April 2016, Hayes was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of The Fabulous Freebirds. The legendary tag team wrestler has since become a senior producer in WWE and one of the main men behind the scenes, which comes as no surprise since Hayes has been on WWE's payroll now for 25 years.