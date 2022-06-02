5 current WWE stars who haven't competed inside Hell in a Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell is right around the corner. The themed event began in 2009 and has taken place yearly since. Thirteen years' worth of history is impressive in its own right. However, the match itself has a history dating back to 1997. The chaotic and dangerous match type first began at In Your House: Badd Blood when The Undertaker battled Shawn Michaels.

Cody Rhodes will take on Seth Rollins in the hellacious structure at the upcoming event. While this is the first time the pair will battle one another inside the cage, neither is a stranger to a Hell in a Cell match.

While Rhodes and Rollins are familiar with the cage, not every WWE Superstar is. Several WWE stars are yet to compete inside Hell in a Cell. The WWE Universe may be shocked to see some stars who haven't stepped foot inside the structure. Some who haven't yet battled within the cell are even former world champions.

Below are five current WWE stars who haven't competed inside Hell in a Cell:

#5. Finn Balor has never competed inside Hell in a Cell

Finn Balor has been wrestling professionally for over twenty years. The talented veteran dominated Japan and the European wrestling scene before joining WWE in 2014. He is a two-time NXT Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, a former United States Champion, and the first person to hold the WWE Universal Championship.

With all of his success, one would expect The Prince to have competed inside Hell in a Cell, but he hasn't done so yet. Balor made his main roster debut in 2016, and six years later, the Irishman is still waiting for his time inside the structure. With that being said, if things keep heating up between himself and Judgment Day, there may be an opportunity sooner rather than later.

#4. AJ Styles has yet to appear in the hellish structure

AJ Styles made his in-ring debut back in 1998. He wrestled for WCW briefly before the promotion closed down. He wrestled on the independent scene and then for Ring of Honor and TNA Wrestling, which is where he made his name. When Styles left TNA, the athletic superstar dominated Japan before finally signing with WWE.

AJ has been with WWE for six years. He's a two-time WWE Champion. The Phenomenal One has held the RAW Tag Team Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the US Championship on three separate occasions. Despite his success, he hasn't yet had a match inside Hell in a Cell.

Styles has had his fair share of grudge feuds. Whether with Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, John Cena, or Edge, AJ has been part of some intense rivalries. None of them have culminated inside Hell in a Cell. Like with Finn, there's a chance his ongoing story with Judgment Day could lead to a showdown in the cell, but that remains to be seen.

#3. Kofi Kingston is the only New Day member to not compete inside the cage

Kofi Kingston wrestled for the indies briefly in 2006 before being signed by WWE. In 2007, Kofi made his main roster debut with WWE ECW. In the 15 years since, Kingston has had a Hall of Fame career.

The New Day member won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. He's held the Intercontinental Championship four times and the US Title thrice. Kofi even had an astounding fourteen-tag team title reign in WWE.

With all that success, it'd seem inevitable that Kofi would've competed inside Hell in a Cell, but he hasn't. Despite that, his partners in New Day have. In 2017, Xavier Woods and Big E battled The Usos inside the structure. Kofi has yet to officially have a match within the confines of the hellish cage.

#2. Rhea Ripley has yet to compete inside the structure

Rhea Ripley has wrestled for a shorter period than the others on this list. She was barely a baby when AJ Styles made his pro wrestling debut. Rhea began wrestling in 2013 at just sixteen years old before being signed to WWE in 2017 at twenty.

Rhea has had a successful run in WWE thus far. The Nightmare was the first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion. She won the NXT Women's Championship and the RAW Women's Title. Ripley even had success in the tag team ranks, winning gold with Nikki A.S.H.

Ripley's career is barely just getting started. The young brute has many years ahead of her. She'll no doubt eventually appear inside the hellish structure. It's only a matter of "when," not "if."

#1. The Miz entered the cell but not as a competitor

The Miz has had nearly 20 years with WWE. He started with Tough Enough in 2004 and became a permanent fixture on the main roster in 2006. Since then, The Miz has become the WWE Champion on two occasions. He's had 16 title runs with other belts in that time. The Miz has even main evented WrestleMania.

Despite all of those accolades, The Most Must-See Superstar in WWE has never competed inside Hell in a Cell. Unlike most, however, he's been inside of one. In 2011, Alberto Del Rio, CM Punk, and John Cena competed inside the structure. Following the match, The Miz and R-Truth disrupted things, attacking the superstars who were part of the bout and even WWE staff.

Awesome Truth's assault was revenge towards Triple H for the pair being fired on RAW. It took local police to get inside the cage and arrest the two. While Miz hasn't been an official participant in the match type, he has gotten a small taste of it.

While none of these talented WWE Superstars have competed inside Hell in a Cell yet, there's still time. The stars featured have all made their mark on history, but none are done yet. Any of them can still make an impact inside the satanic structure. In the meantime, the WWE Universe will wait eagerly to see what unfolds.

