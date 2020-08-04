5 Current WWE stars who have large families 

WWE stars are on the road traveling for the best part of the year, which means that many of them are unable to see their family on a regular basis.

This is why many stars over the years have opted to start their family after leaving the company, but others have finally made it to WWE but have left their family behind hundreds of miles away.

While there are Superstars who are married but are yet to have children, there are others who have gone on to welcome a number of children and have a large family waiting for them at home.

Here are just five current WWE stars you might not know had a large family supporting them behind the scenes.

#5. Bray Wyatt

Over the past year, Bray Wyatt has become one of the most creative stars in the company, thanks to WWE repackaging him as 'The Fiend'. Wyatt has created an entire character and backstory for The Fiend following his return to TV while also welcoming two children with his current girlfriend JoJo Offerman.

Wyatt and Offerman announced the arrival of their son Knash back in May 2019 before their daughter Hyrie arrived a few months ago.

Before Wyatt and JoJo announced their relationship, Wyatt was married to Samantha Rotunda from 2012 until 2017. The couple welcomed two daughters together in that time called Cadyn and Kendyl.

The couple divorced back in 2017 before Wyatt went on to welcome his first child with JoJo Offerman. The Eater of Worlds is now a father of four with three daughters and one son.