5 Current WWE Superstars who have large families of their own 

WWE women have taken the spotlight when it comes to families over the past year, with Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans and Candice LeRae all announcing that they were set to welcome a child.

Lynch gave birth to her daughter Roux in December and recently made her return to WWE, whilst Evans and LeRae are still currently pregnant. Kofi Kingston and Mustafa Ali have recently noted that they are set to welcome their third kids respectively, whilst former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey is due to welcome her daughter in the coming weeks.

Whilst there are several current WWE Superstars waiting to add to their families, there are already a number of superstars who have created a large brood of their own. The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who have a large family watching on from the sidelines.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Riddle has three children

Riddle was initially added to the NXT brand when he was signed to WWE, before being promoted to Monday Night RAW. The former United States Champion has been one of the most entertaining parts of Monday Night RAW for a number of weeks alongside Randy Orton, after being put into a tag team with The Viper.

The duo have dubbed themselves RK-Bro and were able to become RAW Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam this past weekend when Orton pinned AJ Styles following an RKO.

Riddle has been pushed to the main event level of WWE programming on-screen over the past few months. Outside of the ring, it's relatively unknown that the star is a devoted father of three.

Unlike many current WWE Superstars, Riddle has been very private about his personal life and looks to protect his family. However the star does often update images on his Instagram page to show the WWE Universe a glimpse of his life outside of the promotion.

Riddle and his wife Lisa have three children, twin daughters called Allison and Amy and a son called Zachary. All of his children were born before the star made his way to WWE and have since been able to watch their father make a name for himself on the RAW roster.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham