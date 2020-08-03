5 Current WWE stars you might not know had real-life heat

WWE Superstars work closely together for around 300 days a year. These stars are on the road away from their families for the better part of the year and are forced to share the ring with people that they don't necessarily get along with.

As with any job, there will be employees that don't get along, but this also means that there are often some real-life problems between them that they try to keep private. However, WWE stars don't have the luxury of privacy since much of their lives are there for the public to read about.

The fact that every WWE star is also on Twitter means that some of these problems are brought to light on the social media platform. Interestingly, there are a few WWE wrestlers still employed by the company who once had heat with fellow Superstars.

#5. WWE: Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut at The Royal Rumble in 2018, the same night that the Women's Division made history with their first-ever Royal Rumble match.

Rousey then went on to wrestle for WWE for more than a year before walking away at last year's WrestleMania, even though she is still under contract with WWE until 2021.

Given the way Rousey was added to the WWE roster, it was obvious that she was going to ruffle a few feathers. For example, The Bella Twins admitted in their memoir, Incomparable, that they were annoyed that Rousey's debut overshadowed the women making history at the Rumble.

One WWE Superstar who seemingly gained a dislike for the former UFC standout was Nia Jax, who admitted in an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT in June that she went to WWE management to complain about Ronda Rousey when Jax believed that she was being too forceful with her friend Alexa Bliss.

Rousey also recently tweeted about Nia Jax following her botch against Kairi Sane, but it was later deleted. Jax had claimed that since Sane couldn't say anything about it, perhaps Rousey could.